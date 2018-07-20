Buy Ramco Systems; target of Rs 450: Joindre Capital Services

Joindre Capital Services' research report on Ramco Systems

Ramco Systems Limited (RSL) is a leading cloud-based technology company with global operations. It is engaged in providing Enterprise Resource Planning, Human Capital Management and Aviation Maintenance & Engineering (M&E) & Maintenance Repair & Overhaul (MRO) software to its customers across the globe. RSL is an established player in ERP segment, with a track record of nearly three decades, and catering to a reputed clientele comprising industry majors such as the Danube Group, Emirates, Seagate, Air India and Schneider Electric, amongst others. It offers customised Human Capital Management (HCM) and ERP solutions for various industries and has developed considerable expertise in catering to the aviation and logistics sector. The overall growth prospects for both the domestic and global cloud-based ERP segment remain favourable, on the back of increasing demand from SMEs and large enterprise segments.

Outlook

Hence we believe that the RSL stock should be purchased at the current price for a price target of around Rs 450 over the next 18 months.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.