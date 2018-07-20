App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2018 05:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ramco Systems; target of Rs 450: Joindre Capital Services

Joindre Capital Services is bullish on Ramco Systems has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 450 in its research report dated July 19, 2018.

Joindre Capital Services' research report on Ramco Systems


Ramco Systems Limited (RSL) is a leading cloud-based technology company with global operations. It is engaged in providing Enterprise Resource Planning, Human Capital Management and Aviation Maintenance & Engineering (M&E) & Maintenance Repair & Overhaul (MRO) software to its customers across the globe. RSL is an established player in ERP segment, with a track record of nearly three decades, and catering to a reputed clientele comprising industry majors such as the Danube Group, Emirates, Seagate, Air India and Schneider Electric, amongst others. It offers customised Human Capital Management (HCM) and ERP solutions for various industries and has developed considerable expertise in catering to the aviation and logistics sector. The overall growth prospects for both the domestic and global cloud-based ERP segment remain favourable, on the back of increasing demand from SMEs and large enterprise segments.


Outlook


Hence we believe that the RSL stock should be purchased at the current price for a price target of around Rs 450 over the next 18 months.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 20, 2018 05:06 pm

tags #Buy #Joindre Capital Services #Ramco Systems #Recommendations

