Buy Ramco Cements; target of Rs 1226: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Ramco Cements has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1226 in its research report dated October 26, 2021.

November 02, 2021 / 03:36 PM IST
Anand Rathi's research report on Ramco Cements


Outpacing our estimates, Ramco’s volumes were firm. Still rising costs took a toll on its operating performance. While the near-term cost-rise continuing is uncertain, the greater share of green energy, plant modernisation and price hikes would provide the necessary boost. The delevering will be subject to WC needs and growth capex.



Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating, with a higher target price of Rs.1,226 (earlier Rs.1,205).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Nov 2, 2021 03:36 pm

