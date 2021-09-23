MARKET NEWS

Stocks

Buy PVR: target of Rs 1900: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on PVR has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1900 in its research report dated September 21, 2021.

Broker Research
September 23, 2021 / 10:42 AM IST
Sharekhan's research report on PVR


PVR is India’s premier multiplex player that leads with the most number of screens, clocks higher revenue per screen and has a premium screen portfolio. It has 98 luxury screens (12% of total) and is expected to grow going ahead. PVR is well-placed to capitalise on strong pent-up demand and is expected to report strong revenue growth over FY2023E-FY2024E. Further, PVR is expected to add screens aggressively post normalisation, which would aid revenue growth. With permanent savings of 10-15% on select pre-COVID fixed costs, we expect EBITDA margins to remain above pre-COVID operating profitability in FY2023E and FY2024E.



Outlook


We initiate coverage on PVR Limited with a Buy rating and PT of Rs. 1,900. Stock trades at 9x/8x its FY2023E/FY2024E EV/EBITDA and 36x/26x its FY2023E/FY2024E EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Sep 23, 2021 10:42 am

