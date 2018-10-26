App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2018 04:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy PVR; target of Rs 1650: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on PVR has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1650 in its research report dated October 25, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on PVR


Excluding SPI Cinemas consolidation, revenue grew 16% YoY to INR6.5b in 2QFY19, led by healthy growth in the movie exhibition business. Subsequently, EBITDA rose strongly by 21% YoY to INR1.1b, with the margin expanding 60bp to 16.9%. Including SPI acquisition, consol. revenue grew 28% YoY to INR7.1b (5% beat). Consol. EBITDA surged 37% YoY to INR1.2b (11% beat), with the margin expanding 120bp YoY to 17.5%. Adj. PAT increased 30% YoY to INR330m (2% beat).


Outlook


At CMP, the stock trades at EV/EBITDA of 12.1x/10.9x FY19/20E EBITDA. Thus, attractive valuation, an upbeat earnings outlook and a fillip in return ratios augur well for PVRL. Maintain Buy with a TP of INR1,650 (v/s 1,700 earlier) ascribing 13x (~10% discount to three-year average) to FY20E EBITDA.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Oct 26, 2018 04:56 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #PVR #Recommendations

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.