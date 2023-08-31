English
    Buy PVR INOX; target of Rs 2200: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on PVR INOX has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2200 in its research report dated August 30, 2023.

    August 31, 2023 / 02:14 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on PVR INOX

    The company is witnessing robust BO collections, driven by Hindi blockbusters – Gadar 2, OMG 2; Hollywood movies; and Regional Blockbusters, rekindling the OOH entertainment medium as strong content continues to drive footfalls. A robust content pipeline across languages is lined up in Q3, which is expected to maintain footfalls despite Cricket World Cup in October-November 23. Operational metrics are expected to witness a marked improvement, starting Q2FY2024, led by strong footfalls, while diversified and strong content is expected to reduce content risk.

    Outlook

    We maintain Buy rating with revised PT of Rs 2,200 on account of strong BO collections and expect marked improvement in operational metrics, backed by strong content pipeline across languages coupled with merger-related cost and revenue synergies. At the CMP the stock trades at 21.9x its FY26E EPS and 10.8x its FY26E EV/ EBITDA.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 31, 2023 02:14 pm

