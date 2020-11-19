Buy Prestige Estates Projects; target of Rs 300: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Prestige Estates Projects

PEPL 2QFY21 financial performance was ahead of our estimates with revenue/EBITDA/APAT beat of 27/15/90%. The pre-sales and collections have come back to pre-COVID levels. Share of completed high-value inventory in pre-sales stood at 59% for 2QFY21. PEPL expects to maintain similar momentum for 2HFY21 with six new launches. The annuity portfolio monetisation will yield about Rs 91.6bn with inflow expected by Dec-20. About Rs 50bn will go towards debt retirement and balance Rs 35-37bn post refundable deposit/taxes shall be deployed towards Capex assets. PEPL has entered a new Capex cycle, and rerating would be a longer wait.

Outlook

We roll forward our NAV to Dec-21 and maintain BUY on PEPL with an increased SOTP of Rs 300/sh.

