Last Updated : Sep 03, 2018 04:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Piramal Enterprises; target of Rs 3685: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Piramal Enterprises has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3685 in its research report dated August 31, 2018.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Piramal Enterprises


Piramal Enterprises (PIEL) hosted an analyst meet to discuss its Financial Services business in detail. Management believes that opportunities in corporate lending are aplenty, given that most public sector banks and some private sector banks are not so active in this space. Hence, while bulk of its loan book (~75%) is wholesale real estate lending, management expects the share of non-real estate corporate lending to expand meaningfully over the next three years.


Outlook


We increase our FY19/20 EPS estimates by up to 4% and use SOTP to arrive at a target price of INR3,685 (Sep’20E based). Maintain Buy.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 3, 2018 04:01 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Piramal Enterprises #Recommendations

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

