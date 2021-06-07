MARKET NEWS

Buy Pidilite Industries: target of Rs 2315: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Pidilite Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2315 in its research report dated June 02, 2021.

June 07, 2021 / 01:56 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Pidilite Industries


Pidilite’s dominance in the construction chemical and adhesive space and strong balance sheet will keep valuations at premium levels. With 50% drop in COVID-19 cases from its peak of 3.9lakh cases in the second wave, India is gearing up for unlock. Gradual unlock in respective states would result in recovery in construction chemical products due to pent-up demand. Low penetration for waterproofing products, improved demand for construction chemicals in rural areas, and market share gains from small players are key growth drivers in the medium term. Spike in VAM prices and uncertain demand in the current environment are key headwinds in the near term. The company is targeting to maintain OPM of 20%-24% in the medium term.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy recommendation on Pidilite Industries Limited (Pidilite), with a revised PT of Rs. 2,315.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Pidilite Industries #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Jun 7, 2021 01:56 pm

Take a Quick Survey