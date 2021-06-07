Buy Pidilite Industries: target of Rs 2315: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Pidilite Industries

Pidilite’s dominance in the construction chemical and adhesive space and strong balance sheet will keep valuations at premium levels. With 50% drop in COVID-19 cases from its peak of 3.9lakh cases in the second wave, India is gearing up for unlock. Gradual unlock in respective states would result in recovery in construction chemical products due to pent-up demand. Low penetration for waterproofing products, improved demand for construction chemicals in rural areas, and market share gains from small players are key growth drivers in the medium term. Spike in VAM prices and uncertain demand in the current environment are key headwinds in the near term. The company is targeting to maintain OPM of 20%-24% in the medium term.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy recommendation on Pidilite Industries Limited (Pidilite), with a revised PT of Rs. 2,315.

