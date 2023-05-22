English
    Buy PI Industries; target of Rs 4300: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on PI Industries recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4300 in its research report dated May 19, 2023.

    May 22, 2023 / 05:31 PM IST
    PI continued its growth trajectory in 4QFY23 (revenue up 12% YoY), led by robust growth in the CSM business (revenue up 15% YoY). The domestic business again witnessed muted growth (only 1% YoY). EBITDA margin remained flat YoY at 22% after expanding (both QoQ and YoY) for the last seven quarters from 19% in 4QFY21 to 25.7% in 3QFY23.


    Outlook

    We maintain our FY24/FY25 EPS estimates on the back of a strong outlook for product launches across the CSM/Domestic businesses, along with the integration of the recently acquired pharma business. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a TP of INR4,300.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: May 22, 2023 05:31 pm