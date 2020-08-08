Buy PI Industries; target of Rs 2250: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research repor on PI Industries

Funds raised via QIP to be deployed in 5-6 quarters and meet inorganic growth aspirations, which will aid diversification as well. Demand environment remains encouraging in both domestic (normal monsoon) and export markets (order book of $ 1.5 billion), guidance for over 20% growth in each; capex guidance of Rs. 550-600 crore remains for FY2021E. Company delivered strong performance in challenging times with revenue, EBITDA and PAT rising by 41%, 50%, and 43%, respectively.

Outlook

We reiterate Buy rating on PI Industries Limited with a revised PT of Rs.2,250 per share.



