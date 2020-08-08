172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-pi-industries-target-of-rs-2250-sharekhan-5665241.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2020 04:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy PI Industries; target of Rs 2250: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on PI Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2250 in its research report dated August 06, 2020.

Sharekhan's research repor on PI Industries


Funds raised via QIP to be deployed in 5-6 quarters and meet inorganic growth aspirations, which will aid diversification as well. Demand environment remains encouraging in both domestic (normal monsoon) and export markets (order book of $ 1.5 billion), guidance for over 20% growth in each; capex guidance of Rs. 550-600 crore remains for FY2021E. Company delivered strong performance in challenging times with revenue, EBITDA and PAT rising by 41%, 50%, and 43%, respectively.



Outlook


We reiterate Buy rating on PI Industries Limited with a revised PT of Rs.2,250 per share.



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


First Published on Aug 8, 2020 04:38 pm

