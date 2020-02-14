App
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2020 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy PI Industries target of Rs 1750: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on PI Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1750 in its research report dated February 13, 2020.

Sharekhan's research report on PI Industries


We expect revenue and earnings CAGR of 27.6% and 29.8%, respectively, during FY2019-FY2022E (Isagro numbers factored in from Q4FY2020). Management retains its FY2020E guidance of ~20% y-o-y improvement in performance, led by healthy order book, commissioning of additional capacity and contribution from newly launched brands. The company delivered in-line results during Q3FY2020 with revenue up by 20% y-o-y to Rs. 850 crore; operating margin improved by 94 BPS y-o-y to 21.9% and PAT increased by 13.0% y-o-y to Rs. 121 crore.


Outlook


We upgrade our rating on PI Industries Limited to Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 1,750 per share owing to aggressive expansion strategy to tap the robust and encouraging demand environment.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Feb 14, 2020 03:35 pm

tags #Buy #PI Industries #Recommendations #Sharekhan

