Buy Pfizer with target Rs 2880, says Hadrien Mendonca

IIFL

After falling or going through a price correction phase for over six weeks, Pfizer has broken out from a Flag pattern on the weekly charts.

This indicates a resumption of the previous primary trend which is up. We expect the stock to make a steady move higher towards its potential target of Rs 2880 levels in the medium term.

