you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2018 11:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Pfizer with target Rs 2880, says Hadrien Mendonca

We expect the stock to make a steady move higher towards its potential target of Rs 2880 levels in the medium term.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Hadrien Mendonca

IIFL

After falling or going through a price correction phase for over six weeks, Pfizer has broken out from a Flag pattern on the weekly charts.

This indicates a resumption of the previous primary trend which is up. We expect the stock to make a steady move higher towards its potential target of Rs 2880 levels in the medium term.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 27, 2018 11:17 am

