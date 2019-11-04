App
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2019 02:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Petronet LNG ; target of Rs 352: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Petronet LNG has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 352 in its research report dated October 30, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Petronet LNG


We tweak our estimates for FY20/21E to factor in lower tax rates even as we leave the operational numbers unchanged. PLNG is a play on India's rising LNG imports supported by benign spot LNG prices. We like PLNG's business model given high earnings visibility.


Outlook


We see limited competition to PLNG's well-entrenched reach in the LNG business. Reiterate BUY with a DCF based PT of Rs352 (Rs338 earlier).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Nov 4, 2019 02:41 pm

