Buy Petronet LNG ; target of Rs 352: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Petronet LNG

We tweak our estimates for FY20/21E to factor in lower tax rates even as we leave the operational numbers unchanged. PLNG is a play on India's rising LNG imports supported by benign spot LNG prices. We like PLNG's business model given high earnings visibility.

Outlook

We see limited competition to PLNG's well-entrenched reach in the LNG business. Reiterate BUY with a DCF based PT of Rs352 (Rs338 earlier).

