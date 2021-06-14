MARKET NEWS

Buy Petronet LNG target of Rs 351: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Petronet LNG has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 351 in its research report dated June 09, 2021.

June 14, 2021 / 03:18 PM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Petronet LNG


We lower our FY22/23E estimates by 16%/4%to factor volume dip from high spot LNG prices and lockdown restrictions. PLNG is a play on India’s rising LNG imports supported by soft spot LNG prices. We like PLNG’s business model given high earnings visibility and see limited competition to its wellentrenched reach in the LNG business.


Outlook


However, recent change in their business strategy to set up 1,000 LNG stations along with investment in Compressed Bio Gas (CBG) plant is a dampener, as returns are likely to be back ended. Reiterate BUY with a DCF based PT of Rs351 (Rs406).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Petronet LNG #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Jun 14, 2021 03:18 pm

