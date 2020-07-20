Buy Petronet LNG; target of Rs 336: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Petronet LNG

We hosted a two-day roadshow with Petronet LNG (PLNG) to understand the company’s future plans. The lucidity of the Tellurian deal (expression of unattractive investment) and long-term growth concerns (addressed by the Gopalpur and Sri Lanka terminals, and ssLNG) underpin our conviction in the company; we reiterate it as our top pick in the midcap space, with TP of INR336. Here are some key insights:

Outlook

With the concerns related to Tellurian resolved and answers provided on long-term growth, the stock trades at a very appealing valuation of 12.4x FY22E EPS of INR21.3 and 7.1x FY22E EV/EBITDA, with an EBITDA CAGR of ~15% expected over FY20-22E. We value PLNG on DCF to arrive at a fair value of INR336. Reiterate Buy.







