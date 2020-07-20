App
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2020 12:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Petronet LNG; target of Rs 336: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Petronet LNG recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 336 in its research report dated July 18, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Petronet LNG


We hosted a two-day roadshow with Petronet LNG (PLNG) to understand the company’s future plans. The lucidity of the Tellurian deal (expression of unattractive investment) and long-term growth concerns (addressed by the Gopalpur and Sri Lanka terminals, and ssLNG) underpin our conviction in the company; we reiterate it as our top pick in the midcap space, with TP of INR336. Here are some key insights:



Outlook


With the concerns related to Tellurian resolved and answers provided on long-term growth, the stock trades at a very appealing valuation of 12.4x FY22E EPS of INR21.3 and 7.1x FY22E EV/EBITDA, with an EBITDA CAGR of ~15% expected over FY20-22E. We value PLNG on DCF to arrive at a fair value of INR336. Reiterate Buy.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 20, 2020 12:16 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Petronet LNG #Recommendations

