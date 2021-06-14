MARKET NEWS

Buy Petronet LNG; target of Rs 310: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Petronet LNG recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 310 in its research report dated June 10, 2021.

June 14, 2021 / 02:39 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on Petronet LNG


PLNG numbers were largely in line with our estimate, with volumes (at 218Tbtu) and utilization rates (Dahej/Kochi at 92%/22%) flat YoY in 4QFY21. The second COVID wave and higher spot LNG prices have proved to be a double whammy for the company, with spot cargoes being deferred due to lower consumption. Dahej/Kochi is operating at a utilization rate of ~88%/~22% in 1QFY22 till date. The management expects Kochi utilization rate to ramp up by ~30% by the end of FY22 (earlier guidance of ~40%), while Dahej would continue to operate at over 95% owing to tied up contracts (16.5mmtpa of 17.5mmtpa).


Outlook


The stock trades at 9.8x FY23E EPS of INR23.4 and 5.6x FY23E EV/EBITDA. We value PLNG on a DCF basis to arrive at a fair value of INR310. Reiterate Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Petronet LNG #Recommendations
first published: Jun 14, 2021 02:39 pm

