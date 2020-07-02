Buy Petronet LNG target of Rs 300: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Petronet LNG

Petronet LNG’s (PLNG) Q4FY2020 adjusted operating profit of Rs. 907 crore (up 44.5% y-o-y; down 8.2% q-o-q) was below estimates, given lower margin on spot volume. In-line Dahej volume at 206 tBtu (down 7.2% q-o-q); Kochi utilisation improved to 20% in Q4FY2020. Sustained high Dahej terminal utilisation (recovered to 100% in June 2020), potential ramp-up of Kochi terminal utilisation in H2FY2021E (as Kochi-Mangaluru pipeline is nearing completion) and likely rise in LNG demand provide earnings visibility. PLNG’s valuation at 11.2x its FY2022E EPS seems attractive given earnings growth visibility (expect a 10% PAT CAGR over FY2020-FY2022E), strong RoE of 29%, dividend yield of 5-6%, and FCF yield of 6-7% in FY2022E.

Outlook

Hence, we maintain our Buy rating on PLNG with an unchanged price target (PT) of Rs. 300.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.