Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 04:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Petronet LNG target of Rs 300: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Petronet LNG has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 300 in its research report dated June 30, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Petronet LNG


Petronet LNG’s (PLNG) Q4FY2020 adjusted operating profit of Rs. 907 crore (up 44.5% y-o-y; down 8.2% q-o-q) was below estimates, given lower margin on spot volume. In-line Dahej volume at 206 tBtu (down 7.2% q-o-q); Kochi utilisation improved to 20% in Q4FY2020. Sustained high Dahej terminal utilisation (recovered to 100% in June 2020), potential ramp-up of Kochi terminal utilisation in H2FY2021E (as Kochi-Mangaluru pipeline is nearing completion) and likely rise in LNG demand provide earnings visibility. PLNG’s valuation at 11.2x its FY2022E EPS seems attractive given earnings growth visibility (expect a 10% PAT CAGR over FY2020-FY2022E), strong RoE of 29%, dividend yield of 5-6%, and FCF yield of 6-7% in FY2022E.


Outlook


Hence, we maintain our Buy rating on PLNG with an unchanged price target (PT) of Rs. 300.



For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 04:45 pm

tags #Buy #Petronet LNG #Recommendations #Sharekhan

