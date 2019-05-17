Buy Petronet LNG; target of Rs 300: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Petronet LNG

4QFY19 PAT missed est. by 21% at INR4.4b (-16% YoY, -22% QoQ), while EBIDTA too missed est. by ~27% at INR6.3b (-24% YoY, -26% QoQ), led by inventory markdown of INR1,190m. Spot LNG price for PLNG declined to USD4.3/mmbtu from USD8.3/mmbtu leading to inventory loss. 4QFY19 volumes were ~2% lower than est. at 205.1tbtu (-4% YoY, +1% QoQ), while FY19 volumes were at ~844tbtu (v/s 847tbtu in FY18). Volume loss was a seasonal effect due to shutdown of (a) refineries at Panipat and Koyali, (b) fertilizer plants. For the quarter, utilization at Dahej stood at 104% (108% in FY19; flat YoY in FY18); while utilization at Kochi increased to 11% (10% in FY19; 12% in FY18).

Outlook

The stock trades at 12.1x FY20E EPS of INR18.5. Modeling in capex guidance of INR6b for FY20 in line with the company's guidance, we value PLNG on DCF (WACC: 12.0%, TGR: 3%) to arrive at fair value of INR300 (from INR315). Reiterate Buy, with an implied upside of ~34% to the current market price.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.