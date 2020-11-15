PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2020 01:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Petronet LNG; target of Rs 300: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Petronet LNG has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 300 in its research report dated November 12, 2020.

Emkay Global Financial's report on Petronet LNG


Petronet LNG (PLNG) reported standalone EBITDA/APAT of Rs13.6bn/Rs9.27bn in Q2FY21, up 17%/40% yoy (50%/78% qoq) and a 22%/34% beat, led by higher-thanexpected Dahej utilization, marketing margin and Other Income, and low Other Expense. The Dahej terminal operated at 109% capacity in Q2 (101% est). Long-term/spot/tolling volumes rose 32%/67%/35% qoq to 103tbtu/5tbtu/135tbtu. Kochi utilization was 17% (inline) with spot growing qoq. Total volumes rose 2% yoy/34% qoq to 254tbtu (8% beat). Implied spot LNG marketing margin was USD3.5/mmbtu (vs. USD1.1 est), though adjusted for IndAS 116 and inventory gain, it was USD0.6. EBITDA/mmbtu rose 16% yoy/12% qoq to Rs53.7 (13% above estimate). The board declared a special interim dividend of Rs8/sh.


Outlook


We raise FY21/22/23E EPS by 14%/2%/3%, building in higher volumes/margins and lower opex for FY21E and higher Other Income overall. We retain our DCF-based TP at Rs300. Retain Buy and turn OW in EAP. Management’s pessimistic tone on Tellurian is positive.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 15, 2020 01:19 pm

tags #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Petronet LNG #Recommendations

