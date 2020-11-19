PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 19, 2020 12:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Petronet LNG; target of Rs 294: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Petronet LNG has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 294 in its research report dated November 13, 2020.

HDFC Securities' research report on Petronet LNG


Our BUY recommendation on PLNG with a price target of INR 294 is premised on robust volume offtake in FY21/22E as (1) benign LNG prices will ensure its high imports, in turn allowing full utilisation at Dahej on its expanded capacity, and (2) completion of the Kochi-Mangalore pipeline in 2HFY21 would subsequently raise utilisation at the Kochi terminal. 2Q EBITDA was 43% above our estimates, led by a 19% beat on total volumes and higher-than-anticipated marketing margin. APAT was 69% above our estimates mainly owing to the trickle-down effect of the beat in EBITDA and higher-than-anticipated other income.


Outlook


Our target price is INR 294, based on Sept-22E cash flows (WACC 11%, terminal growth rate 3%). The stock is trading at 11.8x FY22E EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 19, 2020 12:55 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Petronet LNG #Recommendations

