    Buy Petronet LNG; target of Rs 248: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Petronet LNG has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 248 in its research report dated August 05, 2022.

    August 09, 2022 / 01:07 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Petronet LNG


    Q1FY22 adjusted PAT of Rs. 779 crore declined by 19% q-o-q due to lower trading gain of Rs. 104 crore but was 10% above our estimate led by higher other income. We have adjusted reported PAT of Rs. 701 crore for Rs. 147 crore of forex losses & IND-AS adjustments and a Rs. 42 crore one-off receipt related to insurance. Dahej re-gas volume of 196 tBtu posted a decent recovery with growth of 10% q-o-q led by higher long-term/tolling re-gas volume of 101 tBtu/94 tBtu, up 4%/21% q-o-q. However, Kochi re-gas volume remained muted at 12 tBtu, flat q-o-q. Dahej utilisation would remain good in Q2FY23 as the Dabhol terminal is shut in monsoon due to break-water issues; Kochi ramp-up would depend upon normalization of spot LNG price. Dahej expansion on track to get completed in next 2-3 years.



    Outlook


    We maintain a Buy rating on Petronet LNG with a revised PT of Rs. 248 as valuation of 9.8x/9x FY23E/FY24E EPS is attractive given resilient earnings model and stock offers 4-5% dividend yield.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Petronet LNG #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Aug 9, 2022 01:00 pm
