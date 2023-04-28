English
    Buy Persistent Systems; target of Rs 5170: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Persistent Systems recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5170 in its research report dated April 26, 2023.

    April 28, 2023 / 01:02 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Persistent Systems

    Persistent Systems (Persistent) offers cloud, data, product & design led services to BFSI, healthcare & hi-tech verticals. • Persistent had a strong year (FY23) with revenue growth of 35.2% in dollar terms & rupee revenue growth of 46.2% • Net debt free and healthy double digit return ratio (with RoCE of 20%).

    Outlook

    We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value Persistent at Rs 5,170 i.e. 26x P/E on FY25E.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

