Last Updated : Feb 18, 2019 02:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy P.I. Industries; target of Rs 1023: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on P.I. Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1023 in its research report dated February 12, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on P.I. Industries


PI Ind's robust 31.6% YoY topline growth was primarily driven by the CSM segment which grew 40.2% YoY led by significant improvement in demand, commendable scale up of operations and conversion of enquiries into actual business transaction. After commissioning a plant in Q3, the company is set to commence another plant in the next quarter and has started construction of 2 multipurpose plants (asset turns of ~1.6; Capex of Rs 3.0-3.5 bn/yr in FY20 and FY21). PI Industries is all set to make a comeback (revenue CAGR of 21.0% between FY18-21E) driven by both domestic (~39% of revenues) and CSM business (61% of revenues). Domestic business is expected to get a boost with the launch of 2 potential-blockbuster products i.e. PB Rope L and Pyroxasulfone. Commercialization of new molecules, production ramp up led by debottlenecking of capacity and commencement of production at its new plant is expected to aid PI in clocking +20% CAGR in CSM business in FY19-21E. We estimate PAT CAGR of 18.7% over FY18-21. Continuous investments in capacity creations for plants, R&D facilities and intellectual capital gives us confidence and superior growth visibility for the next 2-3 years. We have upgraded FY19/FY20/FY21 revenue (by 3.3%/3.4%/6.2%), EBITDA (by 8.8%/9.8%/1.2%) and APAT (by 10.6%/11.9%/10.8%).


Outlook


We upgrade PI to BUY (from Accumulate) with revised target price of Rs 1023 based on 23.0x FY21 earnings.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Feb 18, 2019 02:10 pm

tags #Buy #P.I. Industries #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

