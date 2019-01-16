App
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2019 01:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Oriental Aromatics; target of Rs 424: Joindre Capital Services

Joindre Capital Services is bullish on Oriental Aromatics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 424 in its research report dated January 15, 2019.

Joindre Capital Services' research report on Oriental Aromatics


Incorporated in 1961, OAL is one of the pioneers in terpene chemistry in India. It was the first company to set-up a Synthetic Camphor plant in India in 1964 with technology from Dupont, USA. OAL is the largest exporter of specialty aroma chemicals which finds application in a wide range of products including deo & perfumes, cosmetics, fabric care products and other personal care products. Fragrance chemical portfolio of OAL includes Astromeran, Astrone, Astrolide, Capinone, Dihydroterpineol, Dihydroterpinyl Acetate, Fenchone, Isoborneol, Isobornyl Acetate, Ketone 101, Terpineol, Terpinyl Acetate, Citwanene, Isolongifolene, Longifolene, Camphor. OAL is having three manufacturing units at Bareily U.P, Ambernath and Vadodara, Gujarat.


Outlook


Hence we believe that the OAL stock should be purchased at the current price for a price target of around Rs 424 over the next 18 months.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 16, 2019 01:59 pm

