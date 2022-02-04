MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Orient Cement; target of Rs 233: Anand Rathi

    Anand Rathi is bullish on Orient Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 233 in its research report dated February 03, 2022.

    Broker Research
    February 04, 2022 / 09:22 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Anand Rathi's research report on Orient Cement


    In the high-cost milieu and heavy and unseasonal monsoon, Orient’s performance was much better than its peers, although its EBITDA/ PAT fell 14%/19% y/y (on a high base). While de-levering continues, the company has attractively financed the balance debt. Cost optimisation measures, a rake-handling system, the WHRS setup and solar power are positives.



    Outlook


    We retain our Buy rating, with a slightly lower target of Rs.233 (earlier Rs.240) on 7x FY24e EV/EBITDA.

    Close

    Related stories


    More Info on Trent


    At 17:30 Orient Cement was quoting at Rs 171.75, down Rs 1.15, or 0.67 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 173.90 and an intraday low of Rs 170.50.


    It was trading with volumes of 50,143 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 60,739 shares, a decrease of -17.45 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.09 percent or Rs 0.15 at Rs 172.90.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 185.50 and 52-week low Rs 87.50 on 08 November, 2021 and 12 February, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 7.39 percent below its 52-week high and 96.34 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 3,518.62 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Anand Rathi #Buy #Orient Cement #Recommendations
    first published: Feb 4, 2022 09:22 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.