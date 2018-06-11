Buy or sell: Top stock trading ideas by market experts which are good short term bets

Rajesh Agarwal of AUM Capital recommends buying PVR with stop loss at Rs 1375 and target of Rs 1449 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories with stop loss at Rs 2020 and target of Rs 2110.
The Nifty50 which with a gap down managed to recoup a majority of its losses and closed flat with slight negative bias on Friday. It made a bullish candle on the daily charts on an intraday basis and a ‘Long Legged Doji’ kind of pattern on the weekly charts.
The Nifty Bank index closed at 26,451.3. The important Pivot level, which will act as a crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,330.0, followed by 26,208.7.
On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 26,526.8, followed by 26,602.3.
Dinesh Rohira of 5nance.com
Buy Prakash Industries with target at Rs 196 and stop loss at Rs 163
Buy PVR with target at Rs 1,498 and stop loss at Rs 1,385
Sell Infibeam Incorporation with target at Rs 143 and stop loss at Rs 158
Rajesh Agarwal of AUM Capital
Buy PVR with stop loss at Rs 1375 and target of Rs 1449
Buy Dr Reddy's Laboratories with stop loss at Rs 2020 and target of Rs 2110
Buy Marico with stop loss at Rs 337 and target of Rs 353
Buy ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company with stop loss at Rs 413 and target of Rs 430
Buy RBL Bank with stop loss at Rs 525 and target of Rs 544
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy United Breweries with a stop loss of Rs 1200, target of Rs 1265
Buy Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 274, target of Rs 292
Buy TV Today with a stop loss of Rs 466, target of Rs 490
Buy Sun Pharma Advanced with a stop loss of Rs 410, target of Rs 435
Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 910, target of Rs 945
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Adani Enterprises with a stop loss at Rs 123 and target of Rs 140
Buy United Breweries with a stop loss at Rs 1210 and target of Rs 1270
Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss at Rs 1300 and target of Rs 1350
Buy Hindustan Petroleum Corporation with a stop loss at Rs 305 and target of Rs 325
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 545 and target of Rs 590
Buy Indian Oil Corporation with a stop loss of Rs 170 and target of Rs 185
Buy Union Bank of India above Rs 96.5 with stop loss of Rs 93 and target of Rs 104
Sell Infibeam with a stop loss of Rs 157 and target of Rs 141
Buy GSPL with a stop loss of Rs 182 and target of Rs 207Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.