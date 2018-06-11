Buy or sell: Top stock trading ideas by market experts which are good short term bets

Rajesh Agarwal of AUM Capital recommends buying PVR with stop loss at Rs 1375 and target of Rs 1449 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories with stop loss at Rs 2020 and target of Rs 2110. @moneycontrolcom Moneycontrol News

The Nifty50 which with a gap down managed to recoup a majority of its losses and closed flat with slight negative bias on Friday. It made a bullish candle on the daily charts on an intraday basis and a ‘Long Legged Doji’ kind of pattern on the weekly charts.

Technical experts advise investors to remain cautious as bulls failed to reclaim crucial resistance levels even after strong rally seen in two back-to-back trading sessions. It is crucial for bulls to reclaim 10,818 levels which was the intraday high of Thursday for the momentum to continue.

India VIX fell down by 0.65 percent at 12.69 levels. On the options front, maximum Put OI is placed at 10,600 followed by 10,500 strikes while maximum Call OI is placed at 11,000 followed by 10,800 strikes.

According to Pivot charts, its key support is placed at 10,724.63, followed by 10,681.57. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,795.13 and 10,822.57.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 26,451.3. The important Pivot level, which will act as a crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,330.0, followed by 26,208.7.

On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 26,526.8, followed by 26,602.3.

Here are the top stock trading ideas which can give good returns in the near term:

Dinesh Rohira of 5nance.com

Buy Prakash Industries with target at Rs 196 and stop loss at Rs 163

Buy PVR with target at Rs 1,498 and stop loss at Rs 1,385

Sell Infibeam Incorporation with target at Rs 143 and stop loss at Rs 158

Rajesh Agarwal of AUM Capital

Buy PVR with stop loss at Rs 1375 and target of Rs 1449

Buy Dr Reddy's Laboratories with stop loss at Rs 2020 and target of Rs 2110

Buy Marico with stop loss at Rs 337 and target of Rs 353

Buy ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company with stop loss at Rs 413 and target of Rs 430

Buy RBL Bank with stop loss at Rs 525 and target of Rs 544

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy United Breweries with a stop loss of Rs 1200, target of Rs 1265

Buy Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 274, target of Rs 292

Buy TV Today with a stop loss of Rs 466, target of Rs 490

Buy Sun Pharma Advanced with a stop loss of Rs 410, target of Rs 435

Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 910, target of Rs 945

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Adani Enterprises with a stop loss at Rs 123 and target of Rs 140

Buy United Breweries with a stop loss at Rs 1210 and target of Rs 1270

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss at Rs 1300 and target of Rs 1350

Buy Hindustan Petroleum Corporation with a stop loss at Rs 305 and target of Rs 325

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 545 and target of Rs 590

Buy Indian Oil Corporation with a stop loss of Rs 170 and target of Rs 185

Buy Union Bank of India above Rs 96.5 with stop loss of Rs 93 and target of Rs 104

Sell Infibeam with a stop loss of Rs 157 and target of Rs 141

Buy GSPL with a stop loss of Rs 182 and target of Rs 207