English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy NTPC; target of Rs 82: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Indian Oil Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 82 in its research report dated August 01, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 04, 2022 / 04:41 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Indian Oil Corporation


    Q1FY23 net loss of Rs. 1993 crore was much higher than ours/street’s estimates on a larger-than-expected marketing loss and weak performance of petchem segment (EBIT fell 53% q-o-q) offsetting best-ever refining performance. Large negative auto fuel marketing margin continued to dent marketing performance and offset benefit of all-time high reported GRM of $32/ bbl. Volume performance was mixed as refinery throughput/marketing volumes rose 4%/6% q-o-q, while petchem volumes plunged by 17% q-o-q. We believe that H2FY23 would factor in the worst for OMCs and gradual petrol/diesel prices hikes hike coupled with likely normalisation of refining margins would drive an earnings recovery in H2FY23-FY24.



    Outlook


    We maintain a Buy on IOCL with a revised PT of Rs. 82 (lowered PT to reflects a cut in PE multiple given a sharp fall in refining margins) on inexpensive valuation of 4.2x/0.7x FY24E EPS/BV and FY24E dividend yield of 12%.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Indian Oil Corporation - 020822 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Indian Oil Corporation #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Aug 4, 2022 04:41 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.