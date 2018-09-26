App
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2018 03:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy NTPC; target of Rs 213: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital is bullish on NTPC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 213 in its research report dated September 25, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Arihant Capital's research report on NTPC


We recently interacted with the management of NTPC to understand the way forward for the company. NTPC’s present installed capacity stood at 53.7GW at the end of Q1FY19 and the company aims to increase its installed capacity to 130GW by 2032. At present NTPC has 21GW of projects under construction of which it plans to capitalize 4-5GW each year between FY19 to FY22E. NTPC’s capitalisation exceeded its capex for the first time in FY18 and we expect this strong capitalisation trend to continue over next 5 years, which in turn will boost its ROE from 9.8% in FY18 to 12% in FY20E. We remain bullish on NTPC from a longer term perspective and initiate coverage on the stock with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of Rs 213 per share, which gives an upside potential of 25%.


Outlook


At CMP of Rs 170, NTPC is trading at 1.2xFY19E and 1.1xFY20E BV, which is below its ten-year average of 1-year forward P/BV of ~1.9x. We value the stock at a target P/BV multiple of 1.4x of FY20E to arrive at a target price of Rs 213. We initiate coverage on the stock with a 'BUY' rating and a target price of Rs 213, which gives an upside potential of 25.3%.


For all recommendations report, click here



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 26, 2018 03:55 pm

tags #Arihant Capital #Buy #NTPC #Recommendations

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

