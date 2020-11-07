172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-ntpc-target-of-rs-140-dolat-capital-market-6084351.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2020 06:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy NTPC; target of Rs 140: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market is bullish on NTPC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 140 in its research report dated November 02, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital Market's research report on NTPC


NTPC Q2 sales was up 8% YoY at Rs247bn while RPAT was Rs35bn, up 7% YoY. It has provided for a rebate of the remaining Rs5.6bn of its Rs13.6bn rebate to SEBs due to covid, after having provided Rs8bn in Q1. It has announced a Buyback of up to 2% of the paid up capital at Rs115/ share. NTPC added capacity of 984MW H1FY21, including 24MW of renewables. It plans to achieve 5.5GW of capacity addition in FY21. Its capex target remains at Rs210bn in FY21. Its CWIP is expected to fall as more assets are capitalized and it is targeting a 15% CAGR in regulated equity in next three years.



Outlook


Stock is trading at an attractive P/BV of 0.7x FY22E. We maintain a Buy rating with a TP of Rs140 valuing the stock at 1.1xFY22EP/BV.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 7, 2020 06:24 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital Market #NTPC #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.