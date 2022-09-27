Buy Nilkamal; target of Rs 2985: Anand Rathi

live bse live

Anand Rathi's research report on Nilkamal

Nilkamal management expects 11-15% overall volume growth in FY23. It aims to double revenue in the next 5-6 years, with 12-15% margins Performance expected to be healthy. The demand environment seems encouraging. Price hikes in material handling would continue as earlier higher input costs were not fully passed on. In the furniture business, however, earlier price hikes have been adequate. Raw material tailwinds expected by Q4. Volatility in key raw materials such as polyethylene and polypropylene continues. However, prices, which were softer in Jul/Aug, started firming up in Sep. Management expects a favourable pricing scenario from Q4 FY23. Aims to be a one-stop home-furnishing-solutions provider. Plastic furniture has a small market size, while in non-plastic furniture the opportunity size is significant. Hence, after the Boston Consulting group report on the furniture business revamp, the company is striving to scale up the non-plastic furniture business. Strengthening its manufacturing, marketing abilities in non-plastic furniture. Capex at Hosur for non-plastic furniture is progressing. On the land acquisition being completed by Dec, the facility is expected to be operational within 6-9 months, ie, Q1/Q2 FY24.

Outlook

The demand environment looks encouraging. Input cost tailwinds would provide headroom for margin expansion. Hence, we expect 13% and 54% CAGRs over FY22-24 in revenue and earnings, respectively. We have a Buy rating on the stock, with an unchanged TP of Rs.2,985, based on 22.5x FY24 earnings.

At 14:20 hrs Nilkamal was quoting at Rs 2,038.50, down Rs 25.30, or 1.23 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 2,074.00 and an intraday low of Rs 2,036.05.

It was trading with volumes of 135 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 755 shares, a decrease of -82.12 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.63 percent or Rs 34.15 at Rs 2,063.80.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,931.45 and 52-week low Rs 1,695.30 on 27 September, 2021 and 23 June, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 30.46 percent below its 52-week high and 20.24 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 3,041.96 crore.

