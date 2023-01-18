English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    1 Day to go : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Newgen Software; target of Rs 460: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Newgen Software recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 460 in its research report dated January 18, 2023.

    Broker Research
    January 18, 2023 / 01:59 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Newgen Software


    Incorporated in 1992, Newgen is a low code application development platform company. It is an established player in the market of enterprise content management (ECM), business process management (BPM) & customer communications management (CCM). Annuity based revenues (SaaS + ATS/AMC + Support) comprises 59% of the revenue mix while license & others form 20.7% of the revenue mix each .Vertical wise, BFSI comprises 66% of revenue mix while geographical break-up has been largely equal between India, US, EMEA & APAC.



    Outlook


    We maintain BUY rating on the stock. We value Newgen at Rs 460 i.e., 13x P/E on FY25E EPS.

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Newgen Software - 18 -01-2023 - icici

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Newgen Software #Recommendations
    first published: Jan 18, 2023 01:59 pm