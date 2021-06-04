MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Navneet Education; target of Rs 100: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Navneet Education recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 100 in its research report dated Jun 02, 2021.

June 04, 2021 / 11:19 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Navneet Education


Navneet Education reported a subdued financial performance in Q4FY21. Revenues de-grew 8% YoY to Rs 191 crore on a low base (Q4FY20: YoY revenue decline of 16%). Gross margins declined 340 bps YoY to 58.2%. Though staff cost (as percentage of sales) grew 212 bps to 18.9%, other expenses declined 533 bps to 23.8%, which enabled the company to restrict the decline in EBITDA margin to 20 bps YoY to 15.9% with absolute EBITDA declining 9% YoY to Rs 30.3 crore. However, a decline in interest cost by 80% YoY to Rs 80 lakh enabled the company to report a flattish PAT of Rs 16.9 crore (Q4FY20: Rs 16.8 crore). For FY21, revenues declined 45% YoY to Rs 835 crore with PAT declining 72% YoY to Rs 56 crore.



Outlook


The stock is available at reasonable valuations trading at 8.9x FY23E EPS. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a revised TP of Rs 100 (~10.0x FY23E EPS, earlier TP: Rs 95).


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Navneet Education #Recommendations
first published: Jun 4, 2021 11:19 am

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast | The many similarities between cryptocurrencies and equity investing

Simply Save podcast | The many similarities between cryptocurrencies and equity investing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.