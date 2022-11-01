Buy Motherson Wiring; target of Rs 105: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Motherson Wiring
2QFY23 performance was adversely impacted by one-time costs incurred for new plants. While the new plants will weigh on near-term performance, strong demand is expected to drive strong revenue/PAT growth from FY24 onwards. We lower our FY23E EPS by 16% to factor in for the one-off/transitory costs, but maintain our FY24 EPS estimates as new plants ramp up.
Outlook
We reiterate our Buy rating with a TP of ~INR105 (~35x Dec-24 EPS).
