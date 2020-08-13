172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-motherson-sumi-target-of-rs-135-motilal-oswal-5692811.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2020 03:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Motherson Sumi; target of Rs 135: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Motherson Sumi recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 135 in its research report dated August 11, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Motherson Sumi


Motherson Sumi (MSS)’s 1QFY21 operating performance beat was driven by lower losses in global businesses. SMP’s greenfield plant progression toward breakeven continues despite the COVID-19 impact as losses reduce on a QoQ basis. MSS is well-positioned to come out of the crisis stronger, driven by its robust order book, for which it is already fully invested. MSS is our preferred bet on global recovery in Auto. Maintain Buy, with TP of INR135 (Sep’22 SOTP).



Outlook


Our positive view on MSS remains intact (stabilization of greenfield plants + execution of SMRPBV’s strong order book + India recovery). Maintain Buy, with TP of INR135 (Sep’22 SOTP).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Aug 13, 2020 03:03 pm

tags #Buy #Motherson Sumi #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.