you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 01:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Majesco; target of Rs 570: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Majesco has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 570 in its research report dated October 31, 2018.

Anand Rathi's research report on Majesco


With $34m revenue, Majesco US (the underlying) had a steady Q2 (up 1.5% q/q, 12% y/y), as cloud-revenues (contributing 39% and growing 9% q/q, 41% y/y) displace traditional service revenues (down 3% q/q, 1% y/y). The transition hit the order book, at $73m (down 10% q/q, 5% y/y) leading to expectations of a slow H2. Majesco won its second deal through IBM, not yet in the order book, likely to benefit FY20. The EBITDA margin at 11%, up 272bps q/q, was driven by currency, higher offshore and SG&A discipline, and is likely to persist. We maintain our Buy, with a `570 target (`575 earlier) while moving to a PE-based valuation (from EV:Sales) reflecting profitability and scale.


Outlook


We lower our sales estimate ~5-6% on the continuing transition to the cloud, but raise our FY19/FY20 margin 66bps/219bps, adjusting for currency and the higher cloud sales. We introduce FY21e and move to a PE-based valuation to reflect its scale and profitability by then.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 2, 2018 01:21 pm

tags #Anand Rathi #Buy #Majesco #Recommendations

