Buy Mahindra Logistics: target of Rs 580: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Mahindra Logistics

Our interaction with the management of Mahindra Logistics Limited (MLL) indicates its focus on scaling both 3PL and network services businesses along with presence of levers for margin expansion. Management reiterated Rs. 10,000 crore revenue target by FY2026 with 200 bps expansion in net profit margin from FY2021 level. The staggered acquisition of Whizzard is expected to strengthen its last mile service capabilities through access to tier 2 and 3 cities, quick commerce capabilities, and technology.

Outlook

We retain Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 580, lowering valuation multiple to factor in near-term headwinds, while its long-term growth outlook remains intact.

At 17:30 Mahindra Logistics was quoting at Rs 441.30, up Rs 13.15, or 3.07 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 445.05 and an intraday low of Rs 430.75.

It was trading with volumes of 5,165 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 14,725 shares, a decrease of -64.92 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 2.14 percent or Rs 9.35 at Rs 428.15.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 819.15 and 52-week low Rs 395.65 on 30 August, 2021 and 28 February, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 46.29 percent below its 52-week high and 11.2 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 3,171.69 crore.

