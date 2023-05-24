English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Moneycontrol & Property Share present a webinar on Current Investment Landscape - Opportunities and Challenges on Thursday, 25th May 2023 | 5 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Mahindra CIE; target of Rs 550: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Mahindra CIE recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 550 in its research report dated May 22, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 24, 2023 / 10:46 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Mahindra CIE

    India focuses on profitable growth; EU focuses on profitability/EV transition Mahindra CIE (MACA) in its CY22 annual report highlighted a) its focus on profitable growth in India, b) re-engineering in EU for driving profitability and EV transition, c) limiting its focus on PVs in EU by divesting the CV forging business, and d) its strategy for the EV transition in India and EU. Its recent investments in capacity addition in India would support growth over the next two years. We present below the key insights from MACA’s annual report.

    Outlook

    The stock trades at 18.3x/15.7x CY23E/CY24E consolidated EPS. We maintain our BUY rating with a TP of INR550 (~18x Jun'25E consol EPS).

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Mahindra CIE - 24 -05 - 2023 - moti

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Mahindra CIE #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: May 24, 2023 10:46 pm