App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 15, 2018 01:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mahindra CIE; target of Rs 274: Axis Direct

Axis Direct is bullish on Mahindra CIE has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 274 in its research report dated February 28, 2017.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Axis Direct's research report on Mahindra CIE


Q4CY17 results were 6% ahead of estimates at operational level, as both India and Europe operations continued to deliver on both topline and EBITDA margin fronts. Consolidated EBITDA margin at 14.3% (+560 bps YoY) benefitted from price hikes received (in Europe) and merger of Bill Forge. New orders won across India and European operations will aid revenue growth.


Outlook


Management maintained guidance of further improvement in profitability to global CIE levels driven by superior product mix and process improvement. Introduction of new technologies and inorganic opportunity remain an upside. We upgrade CY18/19 estimates by 4-7% on strong operational performance and roll forward to CY19. Maintain BUY with TP of Rs 274 (9x CY19E EV/EBITDA.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Axis Direct #Buy #Mahindra CIE #Recommendations

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC