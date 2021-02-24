English
Buy Mahindra CIE; target of Rs 223: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Mahindra CIE recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 223 in its research report dated February 22, 2021.

February 24, 2021 / 02:44 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on Mahindra CIE


Mahindra CIE (MACA)'s strong operating performance in 4QCY20 was driven by a robust performance from the EU business (despite the restructuring cost impact) and a good performance from the India business. While it is focusing on new orders / exports in India, it is also cutting costs to reduce breakeven points for the EU business. We upgrade our CY21/CY22E EPS by 5%/9%, factoring in stronger growth in India as well as cost-cutting in the EU. Maintain Buy.


Outlook


The stock trades at attractive valuations of 15.8x/12.5x CY21E/CY22E consol. EPS. Maintain Buy, with TP of ~INR223 (15x Mar'23 consol. EPS).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Feb 24, 2021 02:44 pm

