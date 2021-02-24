Buy Mahindra CIE; target of Rs 223: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on Mahindra CIE

Mahindra CIE (MACA)'s strong operating performance in 4QCY20 was driven by a robust performance from the EU business (despite the restructuring cost impact) and a good performance from the India business. While it is focusing on new orders / exports in India, it is also cutting costs to reduce breakeven points for the EU business. We upgrade our CY21/CY22E EPS by 5%/9%, factoring in stronger growth in India as well as cost-cutting in the EU. Maintain Buy.

Outlook

The stock trades at attractive valuations of 15.8x/12.5x CY21E/CY22E consol. EPS. Maintain Buy, with TP of ~INR223 (15x Mar'23 consol. EPS).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.