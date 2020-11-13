PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2020 03:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mahindra and Mahindra; target of Rs 800: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Mahindra and Mahindra recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 800 in its research report dated November 10, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Mahindra and Mahindra


Mahindra & Mahindra’s (MM) 2QFY21 earnings were driven by strong performance in the Tractor business and steady recovery in Autos. Further, it announced exit from the Aerospace business, which had losses of INR3-4b in FY20. While MM’s core business would recover faster, focus on tightening capital allocation could act as a re-rating catalyst. Hence, we see twin levers of EPS growth and re-rating. -


Outlook


We upgrade FY21/FY22E EPS by 8%/6.5% to reflect volume upgrade in Tractors as well as tighter cost control. MM is one of the few Auto stocks still trading at a good discount to LPA. Maintain Buy with TP of INR800.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 13, 2020 03:09 pm

tags #Buy #Mahindra and Mahindra #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

