you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 11, 2020 07:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mahindra and Mahindra; target of Rs 720: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Mahindra and Mahindra recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 720 in its research report dated August 08, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Mahindra and Mahindra


Mahindra & Mahindra’s (MM) 1QFY21 earnings were driven by strong performance in the tractor business. Demand recovery was most prominent in tractors, which has led to supply constraints. While MM’s core business would recover faster, the focus on tightening capital allocation could act as a re-rating catalyst. Hence, we see twin levers of EPS growth and re-rating.


Outlook


We upgrade FY21/FY22E EPS by 9%/3% to reflect the volume upgrade in tractors and UVs, as well as the improving mix. M&M is one of the few Auto stocks trading at a good discount to LPA. Maintain Buy with TP of INR720.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 11, 2020 06:59 pm

tags #Buy #Mahindra and Mahindra #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

