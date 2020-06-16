Buy Mahindra and Mahindra; target of Rs 585: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Mahindra and Mahindra has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 585 in its research report dated June 13, 2020.
Motilal Oswal 's research report on Mahindra and Mahindra
Mahindra & Mahindra (MM)'s 4QFY20 performance beat was led by a better mix and lower RM cost. While MM's core business would recover faster, the focus on tightening capital allocation could act as a rerating catalyst.
Outlook
We upgrade FY21/FY22E EPS by 8%/2% to reflect an improving mix. An improving core business and possible course correction on capital allocation would drive stock performance as valuations are still cheap. Buy, with TP of ~INR585.
