    Buy Mahindra and Mahindra; target of Rs 1665: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Mahindra and Mahindra has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1665 in its research report dated August 04, 2023.

    August 09, 2023 / 01:36 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Mahindra and Mahindra

    Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) clocked a 220-bps q-o-q improvement in EBITDA margin at 14.6% against an estimate of 12.8%. Company maintained its disciplined capital allocation approach and considered investment in RBL is of strategic nature for the long term.

    We maintain our Buy rating on M&M with a revised SOTP based PT of Rs 1,665 due to healthy robust order book in PV segment, market leadership in tractor segment, opportunity to grow in farm machinery segment and its road map to play in EV space. Stock trades at P/E multiple of 16.2xand EV/EBITDA multiple of 10x its FY25E estimates.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

