    Buy Mahindra and Mahindra; target of Rs 1550: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Mahindra and Mahindra has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1550 in its research report dated June 20, 2023.

    June 21, 2023 / 08:25 AM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Mahindra and Mahindra

    The company launched XUV 700 in Australia, in line with its global expansion strategy and aiming to expand in the domestic lightweight tractor market via Swaraj Target 630. The company enjoys an order book of 292K units due to robust demand for SUVs. The stock trades at a P/E multiple of 17.3x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 10.7x its FY2025 estimates.


    Outlook

    We reiterate our Buy rating on M&M with an unchanged PT of Rs. 1,550 on focus on consistent improvement in its operating performance, market share expansion via new launches and aim to attain scale in its operating areas.

