you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2018 04:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mahindra and Mahindra; target of Rs 1041: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Mahindra and Mahindra has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1041 in its research report dated June 27, 2018.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Mahindra and Mahindra


Mahindra and Mahindra hosted its first ever Investor Day for the Farm Equipment Sector (FES) at its Nagpur facility, with detailed presentations from all vertical/business heads in the FES on their medium to long term strategy. The management's key focus areas/targets for the FES segment are:  A) Fortifying its position in the domestic tractor industry with 50% market share B) Global business to contribute 50% of overall consolidated FES revenues C) Developing specific implements for the domestic market.

Outlook

We maintain 'BUY' with a price target of Rs1,041, based on a core PE of 17x Mar'20E and value of subsidiaries at Rs281.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 28, 2018 04:54 pm

tags #Buy #Mahindra and Mahindra #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

