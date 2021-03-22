Buy Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services: target of Rs 260: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services

M&M Financial Services (MMFS) has evolved into a multi-product auto finance NBFC operating pan-India, having deep penetration and rural-centric strong network from being a vehicle financing arm for M&M earlier. Normalisation of credit costs and pick-up in AUMs in FY22E and FY23E would drive earnings and RoE. Stock trades at 1.8x / 1.7x FY2022E / FY2023E on standalone ABVPS; strong parent backing, strong and stable credit rating profile and high capital levels make business attractive.

Outlook

We initiate coverage with a Buy and Price Target (PT) of Rs. 260.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More