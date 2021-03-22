English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services: target of Rs 260: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 260 in its research report dated March 19, 2021.

Broker Research
March 22, 2021 / 04:43 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services


M&M Financial Services (MMFS) has evolved into a multi-product auto finance NBFC operating pan-India, having deep penetration and rural-centric strong network from being a vehicle financing arm for M&M earlier. Normalisation of credit costs and pick-up in AUMs in FY22E and FY23E would drive earnings and RoE. Stock trades at 1.8x / 1.7x FY2022E / FY2023E on standalone ABVPS; strong parent backing, strong and stable credit rating profile and high capital levels make business attractive.


Outlook


We initiate coverage with a Buy and Price Target (PT) of Rs. 260.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Mar 22, 2021 04:43 pm

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.