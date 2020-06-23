App
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 06:58 PM IST

Buy LIC Housing Finance; target of Rs 340: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on LIC Housing Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 340 in its research report dated June 22, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on LIC Housing Finance


LICHF’s 4QFY20 PAT was down ~40% YoY to INR4.2b. Reported PAT missed our estimates by 20%, driven by lower NII, higher operating expenses and taxation expenses, partially offset by lower credit costs. In FY20, while PPoP grew 7% YoY to INR43b, PAT was largely stable at INR24b. RoA/RoE for FY20 stood at 1.2%/14%. We have cut our EPS estimates for FY21/FY22 by 10/14% to account for the slower asset growth, pressure on margins and higher credit cost. While we expect ROAs to be muted at 1-1.1%, higher leverage (~11x highest amongst NBFCs) should lead to ROEs of 11-12% over FY20-23E. Buy with target price of INR340 (0.8x FY22E BV)



Outlook


In addition, LICHF’s Tier I ratio of 12.3% is lower than many peers. While ROEs are likely to be muted at 11-12%, valuations factor in the near-to-medium term challenges. Hence, maintain Buy with TP of INR340 (0.8x FY22E BVPS).





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 23, 2020 06:58 pm

