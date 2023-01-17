English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    2 Days to go : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Larsen and Toubro Finance Holdings; target of Rs 109: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Larsen and Toubro Finance Holdings has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 109 in its research report dated January 17, 2023.

    Broker Research
    January 17, 2023 / 02:09 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Larsen and Toubro Finance Holdings


    LTFH should also run-down the remaining wholesale book as quickly as possible (at the right valuations). The company utilized gain from sale of MF business for one-time exceptional provisions of ~Rs 26.9bn, to enable accelerated sell-down of wholesale book accounting for certain illiquidity premium that can arise from the sale. We believe that if management can achieve Lakshya goals and continue to show strong growth in retail book, there can be re-rating in the stock. Maintain ‘BUY’.



    Outlook


    We maintain ‘BUY’ rating and increase our TP to Rs109 (1.25x on Sep’24E PABV) from Rs88 (earlier:1x Sep’24E PABV) as we increase our NII estimates for FY23/24/25 by 0.2%/3.4%/3.4%, given increase in yields to 13.2%/13.5%/13.5% for FY23/FY24/25 from 13.1%/13.2%/13.2% earlier.

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    L&T Finance Holdings - 17 -01-2023 - prabhu

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Larsen and Toubro Finance Holdings #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Jan 17, 2023 02:09 pm