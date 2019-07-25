App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2019 03:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy KSB; target of Rs 810: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on KSB has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 810 in its research report dated July 25, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on KSB


KSB reported a robust performance on an overall basis in Q2CY19. Standalone revenue, EBITDA and PAT recorded growth of 19.0%, 12.2% and 29.9% YoY, respectively, YoY. Topline growth was likely driven by healthy order execution from the oil & gas and exports segment. On a segmental basis, pumps contributed Rs 248 crore (up 13.8% YoY) while valves contributed Rs 56 crore (up 52.9% YoY). EBITDA margins declined ~70 bps YoY to 10.6% due to higher input costs. EBIT margin for the pumps was at 8.9%, down 80 bps YoY. However, operating leverage helped boost valves segment margins at 6.1%, up ~200 bps YoY. KSB reported an exceptional item through sale of office property at Rs 12.7 crore. This drove PAT higher to Rs 27.8 crore, up 29.9% YoY.


Outlook


KSB possess a debt free balance sheet with surplus cash of ~Rs 207 crore as on H2CY19. Over CY18-20E, we expect sales, EBITDA & PAT CAGR of 14.2%, 19.4% & 25.4%, respectively. Core RoICs are also expected to improve to 16.9% by CY20E vs. 13.6% in CY18. We value KSB at Rs 810 i.e. 25x P/E on CY20E EPS of Rs 32.4. We maintain our BUY rating on the stock.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 25, 2019 03:11 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #KSB #Recommendations

