    Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 2175: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Kotak Mahindra Bank recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2175 in its research report dated January 22, 2023.

    January 24, 2023 / 07:51 PM IST
     
     
    Kotak Mahindra Bank (KMB) is a powerful banking franchise, with promoter stake at ~26% and strong promoter led management. It has a presence across the financial services value chain. CASA forms ~53% of total deposits aiding lower costs • Superior RoA of ~2% and RoE of ~12%.

    Outlook

    We maintain BUY rating on the stock. Rolling to FY25E, we value the standalone bank at ~3.35x FY25E ABV and subsidiaries at ~Rs 497 post holding company discount giving an SOTP target of Rs 2175.